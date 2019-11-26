FDA shows concern over CBD products and illegal medical claims

Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law Tuesday making Wisconsin's hemp-growing program permanent, while also following federal regulations.

The bill was signed a day after the Federal Drug Administration issued warnings to fifteen companies for illegally selling CBD products in ways that violate federal rules.

The FDA states the companies are making specific medical treatment claims for humans and animals. It says that violates the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.

“As we work quickly to further clarify our regulatory approach for products containing cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds like CBD, we’ll continue to monitor the marketplace and take action as needed against companies that violate the law in ways that raise a variety of public health concerns. In line with our mission to protect the public, foster innovation, and promote consumer confidence, this overarching approach regarding CBD is the same as the FDA would take for any other substance that we regulate,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D.

Action 2 News spoke to Alex Kropp, Store Manager at Happy Trails CBD in Green Bay. He said the industry is booming and first and foremost, as a consumer, it's important to do your homework.

“Really just going into a reputable place, making sure that they are very transparent in providing COAs or certificates of analysis that are not only being tested for CBD potency but being tested for heavy metals, pesticides, contaminants, micro toxins, the list goes on,” said Kropp.

Kropp said while there are many positive testimonials they are straightforward with customers and never make claims or diagnoses.

“We're here to just be able to help educate and to help people at the end of the day and we really want to see people be able improve their quality of life and CBD may help in doing that,” said Kropp.

The FDA states it's not illegal to sell products it does not approve it right now is looking into ways CBD products can be lawfully marketed and regulated.

It plans to give an update on its approach to CBD products in the coming weeks.

