FDA says Jimmy John's served vegetables linked to E. Coli, salmonella outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Jimmy John's, accusing the sandwich chain of serving vegetables connected to five outbreaks of E. Coli or salmonella during the last seven years.

The vegetables include clover sprouts and cucumbers sold at locations in Wisconsin, among other states, the FDA says.

"Jimmy John's restaurants have been implicated in multiple outbreaks that have spanned the past seven years and impacted consumers in no fewer than 17 states," FDA Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a news release Tuesday.

"Jimmy John's has not demonstrated implementation of long-term sustainable corrections to its supply chain to assure the safety of ingredients used in its products," Yiannas said.

Meanwhile Jimmy John's has removed the sprouts from all of its locations, Jimmy John's president James North told CNN.

According to the FDA letter, a salmonella outbreak infected 10 people as of Feb. 28, 2018 in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The FDA says that outbreak is connected to Jimmy John's: Eight of those infected had eaten sprouts on their sandwiches, while one had eaten sprouts bought in a grocery store.

According to the FDA, E. Coli can cause illness, including diarrhea, and in young children and the elderly can develop a form of kidney failure.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, according to the FDA.