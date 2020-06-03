FDA approves new NASA, Fitbit ventilators

(CNN/Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved designs from NASA and Fitbit for ventilators made to help COVID-19 patients.

These ventilators are less expensive, short-term options for health care providers. (Source: NASA)

For NASA, it’s the second design added to the list of FDA-authorized respirators.

The NASA VITAL uses an internal compressor and is meant to last three to four months.

VITAL stands for ventilator intervention technology accessible locally.

NASA announced last week that it has selected eight U.S. manufacturers to make the new ventilator.

The Fitbit Flow is the result of the company's effort to design a ventilator that is inexpensive and easy to use.

It’s a continuous respiratory support system and includes an FDA-approved manual resuscitator as part of the design.

The Flow is intended for use by clinicians when a commercial ventilator isn’t available.

