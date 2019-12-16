FBI investigating prescription fraud case in Appleton

The FBI is investigating a prescription fraud case in Appleton. A copy of a search warrant obtained by Action 2 News details how stolen physician and patient information was used to try to get controlled substances from multiple area pharmacies.

Appleton police arrested Khiry Aguda, James Bradley, and Taylor Marcotte back in August.

Now the FBI plans to use the suspects' phones to make their case.

The federal search warrant, just filed, says a series of suspicious phone calls put multiple Walgreens pharmacies on alert.

The FBI believes the three suspects Aguda, Bradley, and Marcotte traveled from Illinois to the Appleton area where they attempted to phone-in fake prescriptions.

A pharmacist at the Northland Ave. Walgreens called Appleton police Aug. 14 after receiving a request for a prescription that included Codeine, supposedly from a doctor with Aurora Urgent Care in Manitowoc.

The warrant states the pharmacist suspected it was a fraudulent order because "it is common to add antibiotics to a codeine prescription to make a fake request appear legitimate.”

It turned out the doctor wasn't even working the day of that call.

Appleton police contacted the urgent care center and discovered multiple fraudulent prescriptions had been called in at various Walgreens using that doctor's information. The documents also indicate the suspects also used actual patient information, including one patient who was dead.

All three suspects were arrested shortly after attempting to pick up one of the phony prescriptions from the Walgreens pharmacy on College Ave.

Police searched the suspect's car and also discovered electronics purchased from Best Buy and Sprint stores. One suspect later admitted to police they were bought with fraudulent credit accounts.

The FBI believes the four cellphones found with the suspects will provide evidence of identity theft, access device fraud, and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.