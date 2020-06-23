FBI: Noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage there since 2019

(Gray News) - The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” a joint statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI said. “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

No federal charges will be filed.

“We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation,” the statement said.

