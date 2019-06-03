FARM LEAGUE: Timber Rattlers transforming into Udder Tuggers for dairy celebration

We've heard of the farm league. We're familiar with the bullpen. But the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are taking the farm metaphor game to a new level.

The Timber Rattlers are celebrating Wisconsin's dairy industry by changing their name to the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers for the Thursday, June 20 game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

It's part of the team's Salute to Cows promotion to celebrate June as Dairy Month.

Players and coaches will wear Udder Tuggers hats and jerseys. The jerseys will be part of an online auction to raise money for the Timber Rattlers Charity Fund. Auction info:www.timberrattlersauctions.com

If you want to sport your Udder Tuggers pride, you can purchase t-shirts and hats with the logo online and at the stadium.

The promotion is presented by Agropur, Simon's Specialty Cheese and biPro.

The first 1,000 fans at the Udder Tuggers game will get a Timber Rattlers beach towel.

