"Extremely rough week": Dr. Rai explains why U.S. coronavirus deaths will rise

It's going to be a sobering week for the United States as deaths from the coronavirus pandemic are expected to rise sharply.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment," says U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us Monday on Action 2 News This Morning. He discussed why this week will be so difficult for the country. He also talked about a "nightmare" unfolding at a Sheboygan senior living facility.

SURGEON GENERAL'S COMMENTS

"There's no doubt that any death is sad, and when you start to reach the numbers we're about to reach this week, it's going to be an extremely rough week for New York City and across the country," says Dr. Rai.

"What we're starting to see now is the effects of all of those cases that have built up over weeks. the people who have been on ventilators for 7-10-20-30 days now, not doing well, and then passing away. That's the culimination of what is expected from those projections to happen this week.

"I think Dr. [Anthony] Fauci explained it well yesterday, that the activities we do today, we won't see the repercussions of it for a couple of weeks from now. So social distancing, we should see that happen and have its effect in a couple of weeks. Masking everybody, we should see that effect in a couple of weeks. The death that we see today is due to the lack of action a couple of weeks ago. And that's unfortunate right now. That's what the surgeon general is talking about in predicting."

SHEBOYGAN SENIOR LIVING DEATHS

Two people have died from COVID-19 at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Ten people--staff and residents--have tested positive. The Wisconsin National Guard responded to the facility Sunday.

"Our hearts go out to everybody in Sunny Ridge. That's a local community to us. We have clinics just right around the corner from there and a hospital right around the corner from there. This is a nightmare situation. You have a susceptible environment. Everybody can catch this virus and everybody will catch it very quickly if exposed to it, but then you put people who are at risk from dying from it--those who are over 60, those who have medical conditions, in other words your nursing home population--and then you put them in tight quarters and it spreads quickly," says Dr. Rai. "It truly is a nightmare situation. We're very thankful for the National Guard. We've asked [Prevea] employees to volunteer to be down there, too. And some have stepped up to be able to do that, to help that area. But it's really hard hit and it hasn't stopped yet. We're right at the beginning of what's going to happen at Sunny Ridge right now, with the two deaths, and unfortunately, we'll likely see more people become positive and those people are going to have a hard time fighting that infection."

NURSING HOME STRUGGLES

"Visitation is a zero in this situation. We need to protect that population. We're not trying to be mean. We understand that that population needs social interaction. Find different ways to do it. Find an iPad, what can we do from a Facetime standpoint, whatever that medium you want to do to communicate," says Dr. Rai.

"They need personal protective equipment. We are having a hard time as hospitals getting them. Can you imagine being a nursing home, an independent-run nursing home, and trying to get that as well? That's where the state and federal government needs to kick in and help those people. They need PPE really bad right now. That's the only way they're going to prevent spread within their organizations. And we need testing. We need testing for the entire community. We need more nasal swabs. Those are the things we really need to advocate for as a community. That will help the nursing homes greatly if they have the ability to test. And right now they don't. And it's hard in their environments. We have to be understanding of what's going on there. We have to advocate for them to get more PPE and testing."

WISCONSIN'S ELECTION

Wisconsin's presidential primary election will go on as scheduled Tuesday, April 7.

Dr. Rai says, "I can't speak from a political standpoint. I know there's views on both sides of this. All I can speak from is a health care standpoint and we should be socially isolating. We should only be going out for essential purposes and we should be masking when we're out in public to prevent that asymptomatic--or without symtoms--spread. So it depends on how people would consider an election, but really at this point, we need people to stay home. So I'm hoping everybody did their absentee ballot and exercised their rights as a citizen to vote, but done it safely."

HOSPITALS WORKING TOGETHER

"Every hospital has seen it now. Every hospital has seen a ventilated patient so far--and that's within the Green Bay area. It's difficult. We're starting to see cases and they're hard cases to manage. We've been able to manage them because we're still underneath that threshold. There's always a concern as cases and cases and cases build up. When it gets over our threshold will we become New York? That's what we're trying to prevent. Encouraging that physical distancing, interact socially, just be physically distant from each other--the masking that we're recommending. The great handwashing that everybody should be doing by now. Those are the things to prevent us from being overwhelmed like other cities. Right now, every hospital is seeing it. This virus is real and it is deadly," says Dr. Rai.

"We had the luxury of planning right now and we're doing a lot of that. We really want to be increasing our capacity every day to take care of the sickest of patients. Ourselves with Prevea, in partnership with HSHS, Bellin and Aurora, we're meeting this week to discuss what we'd call our "surge plan" -- how can we double our capacity if necessary. All of us of have worked on our plans, we're going to be sharing our plans. We have plans to share staff, to share doctors so we can continously talk. I would say this community is doing a really good job as far as coming together to plan for this. We're hoping that we don't have to use a single one of those plans. And that hope isn't based on us, it's based on society doing everything that we're recommending."

MASKING

"I would hope that anybody in an essential business, whether it be a poll worker or a grocery store worker, given the recommendations we made a while back ago, given the recommendations that the federal government made on Friday, is that we're trying to prevent that spread from person to person, so for that the happen, everybody needs to wear a mask. Not just the customer, but the employee too. So whether its a poll worker or grocery store worker, we want them in a mask," says Dr. Rai.

"I think there's always going to be a pushback on every recommendation. Culturally, it's not very popular around here to wear a mask like it is in certain countries. And understand what the purpose of that mask once again is for, is not to prevent you from catching the virus, it's from you transmitting it. If we can keep preventing people that don't have symptoms from transmitting it, we'll start to see that effect in two weeks and hopefully we won't have our own Wisconsin Pearl Harbor because of that. So those are the activities that we're trying to encourage at this point. Yes, there is pushback, and there are specifric instructions that people should be following when doing the mask."

PROTECTING POLICE OFFICERS

A Green Bay Police Officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Number one we have to treat law enforcement just like they're health care. They're just as susceptible. They're on the front line. We have to make sure they have the right personal protective equipment. And when they do get infected or show symptoms that we're quarantining them effectively," says Dr. Rai.

"We've actually encouraged, and now the state has responded, to make sure that law enforcement is in that highest tier of testing, just like a health care worker would be, so once they're exposed."

TRACE INVESTIGATION

"Any time we have a positive, we work hand-in-hand with public health. They do a trace investigation. They see how many interactions this person has had, that have been direct, that could be at risk. And then they monitor those people. If they become symptomatic obviously quarantine them as quickly as possible, and sometimes even pro-actively recommending quarantine for them. So that's done every time we have a positive, whether it's law enforcement, whether it's a health care worker, or any citizen right now," says Dr. Rai.

GOING BACK TO WORK

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has come out with some guidelines for the state of Wisconsin. They're looking at seven days after the first symptom--so that's a minimum. And then three days without a fever or significant symptoms. So that could be 10 days or 12 days, depending on how severe your illness is. Or it could be longer. But we want to make sure it's seven days from the first symptom and more importantly three days--72 hours--without a fever or significant symptoms," says Dr. Rai.

RURAL AREAS

"There really is no part of the state of Wisconsin or the country that is protected from this. We know the rapid transmission. We know that everybody's being exposed to it daily. The best we can do is physically isolate and mask like we've talked about. But what we're seeing now is people in rural counties get very, very sick, and then wind up in the hospital and then reported as positive. Although it's been in those counties for a long time, we have proof now that we have people without symptoms that have been spreading it. So it's everywhere. We're now seeing those reports because people have gotten very sick and hospitalized."

