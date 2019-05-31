"Extremely intoxicated" Oneida man arrested for 7th OWI

"I should not be driving." That's what a man arrested for his 7th Operating While Intoxicated offense told a deputy in Outagamie County.

On May 31, at 10:20 a.m., dispatchers received 911 calls about a pickup truck that was "all over the road."

A deputy spotted the pickup swerving and failing to stay in the lane of traffic.

The driver, a 55-year-old Oneida man, was pulled over. The Sheriff's Office says he was "extremely intoxicated."

"I should not be driving," the man said.

The man was arrested for 7th Offense OWI and Operating After Revocation. He was taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

The man's name was not released.