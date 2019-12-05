Extravagant displays dazzle at WPS Garden of Lights

Lights are one of the best parts of the Christmas season. Visitors and residents in the Green Bay area have access to an awe-inspiring display.

The popular walk-through caterpillar at WPS Garden of Lights. Dec. 5, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

WPS Garden of Lights is dazzling people at the Green Bay Botanical Garden,

The display features more than 300,000 (!) lights. There's an icicle forest, flowers, and the popular 60-foot walk-through caterpillar.

New this year is a Butterflies in Motion light display with 20,000 LED lights.

The Green Bay Botanical Garden says they have the "area's tallest and brightest shining tree." It's decked out with 20,000 LED lights.

Folks can also tour the lights by horse-drawn wagon.

Here are the dates for WPS Garden of Lights:

Dec. 5-8, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 12-15, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 19-22, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 26, 27, 29, 30, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ticket Prices

Adults (13+) - $10 advance, $12 at door

Children (3-12) - $5 advance, $7 at door

Children (2 and under) - Free

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about WPS Garden of Lights.