Extra patrols looking for seat belt violators during Click It or Ticket

The Click It or Ticket campaign is underway with a focus on getting people to buckle up.

Law enforcement and transportation officials say the slogan is "buckle up - every seat - every trip."

Wisconsin's seat belt use rate is 90.2. That's the highest in the state's history, according to the Department of Transportation.

However, 44 percent of people killed in car and light truck crashes in 2019 were not wearing a seat belt.

More officers will be on patrol looking for possible violators during Click It or Ticket.

"I can tell you right now that I've had one stopped at 106 miles per hour today, and one that I wasn't going to be able to catch up to that was 112 miles per hour. And this was out here on I-39," said Jon Pedersen, Wisconsin State Patrol.

Wisconsin's seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and ticket drivers for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in the vehicle.

Failure to wear a seat belt resulted in 41,654 traffic convictions in 2019, according to the DOT.

Click It or Ticket uses designated federal funds.

The campaign runs until July 5.

