Explosive devices found at Oshkosh hospital

Police found two explosive devices at a hospital in Oshkosh Wednesday morning.

The devices were located at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Campus, 500 S Oakwood Road.

A 39-year-old Oshkosh man has been detained. His name was not released.

At about 2:19 a.m., Oshkosh Police were informed that an explosive device had been found with the man's personal property. A second device was located by police.

The Brown and Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded to the hospital and safely removed the devices.

Police did not describe the devices.

Police searched the 39-year-old man's car and Oshkosh home. No additional devices were found.

Police say the man made no threats and the public is not in danger.

The man is not a hospital employee.

