Experts on unrefrigerated food: 'If there's any question, throw it out.'

The lingering power outages from Saturday's storms leave thousands of homes and businesses across Northeast Wisconsin still without a way to keep their food cold on Monday.

It has been more than 48 hours for many of the people without power. After that amount of time, public health officials say if you have not taken extra measures to keep the food cold that was in your refrigerator or freezer when you lost power, those items are most likely not safe to eat.

Mary Dorn, a public health officer and manager with Outagamie County Health and Human Services, advises people to check the temperature of food items. Food is considered safe below 41-degrees, or if cooked, above 135-degrees.

If you have items that have been outside of that temperature range for more than four hours, Dorn says it is no longer safe.

If you have any questions about any of the food in your home, she says it is best to toss it out.

"We have many of our licensed establishments in our county that were affected by our power outages," said Dorn. "So, residents in the area may find that when they go to their grocery stores although they may now have power, they may find that their cold items aren't available."

She says high risk foods to watch out for include meat and dairy products like milk, cream, and soft cheeses.

Choosing to eat food that is spoiled or rotten may lead to severe sicknesses that in some cases can be life-threatening.