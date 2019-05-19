Expert predicts more Wisconsin frac sand mines may close

An industry expert says the impending bankruptcy of a major frac sand mining company signals the financial woes that could cripple more Wisconsin-based mines due to a nationwide oversupply of sand.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Emerge Energy Services entered into a debt restructuring deal with its lenders last month. The company owns Superior Silica Sands.

CEO Rick Shearer says restructuring negotiations are ongoing. The company may file for bankruptcy if a settlement isn't struck out of court.

An energy consulting director at analytics firm IHS Markit says up to 75% of Wisconsin mines that supply oil and gas producers might have to close. Samir Nangia says the oversupply is due to companies building more mines near oilfields in Texas and Oklahoma.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

