Expert Panel to Discuss 2020 Lake Level Outlook

With Lake Michigan water levels currently two inches above all-time record highs for the month of January, concern is rising about flooding and erosion issues in the months to come.

Along the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Michigan shoreline the cause for concern is real.

"In the last few years we've had record-setting rain and snow across the Great Lakes and almost all of the Great Lakes are at record or above record levels," says Julia Noordyk, a water quality outreach specialist with Wisconsin Sea Grant.

Sensing deep concern from many property owners along the water, Wisconsin Sea Grant is hosting a public meeting a week from tonight featuring an expert panel consisting of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service and DNR.

"They'll be doing the outlook for 2020, where we think we're going and then also be talking about the coastal processes and things that affect lake levels and then shoreline erosion, and then also we'll have educational resources for homeowners available, and then the DNR will also be presenting on the permitting and what property owners can do to actually protect their shorelines," says Noordyk.

Noordyk says as many property owners are scrambling for ways to protect their homes, a joint effort is the best solution.

"We're trying to work collaboratively with your neighbors on projects because often a single project is going to effect your neighbors erosion and may exasperate the issue and so we're trying to think more about how we can work as a shoreline holistically on these solutions," says Noordyk.

The meeting will be held from 6-8pm at the Brown County STEM Innovation Center on the UW-Green Bay campus.

It will also be streamed live and recorded for those unable to attend.

Similar meetings will be held next Monday in Kewaunee and next Thursday in Door County.

