Expanded testing key part of Badger Bounce Back Plan

Governor Tony Evers rolled out a more specific plan to open the state’s economy called the Badger Bounce Back Plan.

One part includes increasing testing supplies and capacity across the state.

“We are not using all of our testing capacity on a daily basis that we currently have,” said Secretary Designee, Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health.

State health officials say there are now 36 labs across the state dedicated to testing for COVID-19, with a lab capacity of about 7,200 tests per day.

The state is also deploying 11 national guard mobile teams across the state to serve in rapid response roles in hot-spots and undeserved areas of the state. State officials hope to eventually run 85,000 tests per week.

Palm says the plan will help achieve that goal by loosening the guidelines on who and when people can get a test.

“Our goal in opening up the guidelines and being clear in Badger Bounce Back is that everyone who needs a test should get a test,” said Palm.

“Initially, it had to be a health care worker, or a nursing home, or have to be over the age of 50 or a person with diabetes, but now we can start to really expand to those who have symptoms. We can start testing them a lot more,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health.

Loosening the restrictions will help places like Brown County, where health officials have seen a cluster of cases pop-up.

The county has received about 2,000 testing supplies so far to test more people and do contact tracing.

The state dedicated 2,200 test collection supplies and personal protective equipment to Green Bay. It takes about two days to get test results.

“We're going to be looking at how, when we're sampling, if we can get additional information from those that are sampled. So if they did turn up positive we might be a little further ahead when we go into contact tracing with them,” said Ted Shove, public information officer for Brown County Health and Human Services.

Contact tracing will give local and state health officials a better idea of what the community spread looks like and provide the data needed to start to open the state back up.

“You're really looking at a 14 day period where the percentage of positives goes down. Right now the percentage of positives has been a little artificially high because we're only testing people who we think have the disease versus testing a larger block of symptomatic people,” said Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai says the hospitals are in a good position to meet the needs of all types of patients.

According to the DHS website as of Monday, April 20, there are more than 4,000 available hospital beds across the state.

Area hospitals are also equipped to do rapid tests where results would come back in a matter of hours. Those capabilities came online within the last week, but can test on a limited basis.

Dr. Rai says they reserve that type of test for emergencies where medical staff would need to know that information right away.

Tribal nations will also receive 1,000 tests per week under the plan.

