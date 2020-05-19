Exodus from Wisconsin Senate continues

The exodus in the Wisconsin Senate continues with one of its most conservative members announcing he will not seek reelection.

Sen. David Craig's announcement Tuesday brings to at least seven the number of incumbents who will not be returning next year.

Craig (R-Big Bend) is the second Republican after Sen. Luther Olsen to announce their retirements.

Tom Tiffany, of Hazelhurst, was sworn into Congress on Tuesday after winning a special election last week.

Four Democrats announced their retirements and one, former Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, resigned last week to pursue a private sector job.

Republicans hold a 19-14 majority.

The districts being vacated by Shilling and Hansen are both competitive, presenting Democrats with a greater challenge as they must defend those while trying to edge into the GOP majority.

Craig, 41, is completing his first term in the Senate. He previously served five and a half years in the Assembly. He frequently joined with other conservative senators to push for less spending, and last month called for the firing of Wisconsin’s health secretary over her issuing a “safer at home” order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“It was always my mission to use my limited time in public life to advance the conservative movement, and the Lord is leading me to pursue opportunities in the private sector,” Craig said.

