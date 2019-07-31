Excitement builds for "Mile of Music" in downtown Appleton

Musicians from across the country have arrived in downtown Appleton.

The unofficial start to Mile of Music, or Mile 7, as it's referred to, was marked Wednesday night.

That's when a special "first songs" concert was put on for Music Makers pass holders and event sponsors at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, meant to build up excitement.

Joby McKeag of Appleton said, "I've got somewhat of a plan and then maybe just kind of go with the flow but there are a few artists that I really want to see."

Mac Hanson was one of the performers and it's his first time at Mile of Music.

"The culture of music today is so reliant on sort of, what's the word, interaction off of each other. So, right now having a place and a town like this full of kind people who want good music and want good original music, I think that's important for the culture," said Hanson, a member of Joshua & the Holy Rollers.

This year Mile 7 will feature about 220 artists and bands, playing around 950 sets, all within the vicinity of College Avenue.

Mile of Music Social Media and Promotions Coordinator Kim Willems added, "I think there's a lot of things that make Mile of Music special. One being, it's free, very accessible for everyone in the community and that's a big goal of ours and also to promote and support original music."

Chrystal Glynn-Skipina of Neenah said, "I went to see Ashley McBryde at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay and her opening act was a Mile of Music artist at one time who got found out being at Mile of Music and Nashville picked her up. So it's just awesome, for us and the artists."

Mile 7 runs through Sunday.

