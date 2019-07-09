Every Family Has That One Kid: Eau Claire family's fish photo goes viral

An Eau Claire family's photo has become one of the funniest posts on social media.

The photo shows three little boys showing off the fish they caught at a pond in South Dakota. Like the most delicious of raw fish sashimi, the littlest boy has placed his fish firmly in his mouth.

The photo has been given the caption "Every Family Has That One Kid" and shared thousands of times on social media.

Our ABC partner station WQOW spoke with mom Marika Daniels. CLICK HERE for the full story.

Daniels says the family visited a children's museum in South Dakota with a fishing pond. Her oldest boys Levi and Logan proudly held up their fish for the camera. It was 18-month-old Landon who decided to taste his catch.

The photo became a meme and now has earned national news attention.