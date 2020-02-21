Evers signs aviation bill at Appleton International Airport

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a visit to Appleton International Airport Friday to sign a bill he says will help the aviation community.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visits Appleton International Airport. Feb. 21, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Evers signed Wisconsin Act 103 regarding liens for aircraft and aircraft engines. The governor says it will bring the state into compliance with FAA requirements.

“This bill will benefit Wisconsin's aviation community by enabling Wisconsin buyers and sellers to utilize the FAA's registry before a transaction, potentially preventing costly legal disputes over titles and ownership in the future,” said Gov. Evers. “I am happy to sign this bipartisan bill today to bring Wisconsin's laws into compliance with the FAA's requirements to help folks further enjoy this industry and pastime.”

CLICK HERE to read the new law.