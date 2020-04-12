Evers sends application for second alternative care facility to FEMA

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he has submitted an application to FEMA in order to begin creating a second alternative care facility (ACF) to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

Evers' office made the announcement late Sunday afternoon.

States throughout the country are partnering with the Army Corps of Engineers to support existing, local medical infrastructures in response to the pandemic.

Once the facility is approved, contracts will be signed by the Corps of Engineers with a contractor and a number of subcontractors.

Officials say they'll be able to release more information regarding facility operations, patient capacity and more once they become available.

Evers issued the following statement regarding the application:

"This second alternative care facility will be an essential backup facility to ensure our healthcare system in the south central region is not overwhelmed. FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers have been tremendous planning partners for our state and we are thankful for their quick responsiveness. Wisconsin residents are doing a good job of helping to flatten the curve in our state by following the guidelines of our Safer at Home order, but we must continue our efforts to manage the pandemic in order to protect Wisconsinites. Hopefully this second site will not be needed, but we must prepare for it now so we are ready.”

Joe Parisi, the Dane County Executive, said the county is proud to partner with the governor to make their facility available to the state as a potential alternative care site.

Also on Sunday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett tweeted out the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to build an alternate care facility at the Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and @GilbaneBuilding have been hard at work constructing an alternate care facility at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Grounds. pic.twitter.com/2QpLEVtCyF — Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) April 12, 2020

