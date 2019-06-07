Evers orders gay pride flag to fly over Wisconsin Capitol

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride to be flown over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time.

Evers on Friday issued an executive order to fly the flag for the remainder of June in recognition of "Pride Month." It will fly over the east wing of the Capitol where the governor's office is located.

Evers says in the order that the rainbow flag has become an important symbol for the LGBTQ community and publicly displaying it "sends a clear an unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of prosecution, judgment, or discrimination."

Evers also authorizes state buildings and any jurisdiction of the state to fly the flag in June.

