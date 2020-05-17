Evers, legislative leaders plan to meet this week regarding possible new pandemic plan

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says it's unlikely he and legislative leaders will agree on a new plan after his Safer at Home order was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

On Sunday, Evers said he met with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald the day after the ruling, and plans to meet with them again later this week.

He says it's unlikely they will agree on new restrictions, but remains hopeful they could agree on a plan if there was another surge in cases.

"My goal is to focus on several things. One is people can still stay safe at home. There is nothing illegal about staying safe at home. Second, we will continue the testing and contact tracing and continue making sure we have enough equipment for our frontline workers. That is what we can accomplish and that is what we will continue working on," said Evers.

The governor hopes people will continue to follow recommended guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.