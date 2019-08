Evers issues order to curb PFAS pollution

Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order to curb contamination from chemicals in fire-fighting foam, non-stick cookware and fast-food wrappers known as PFAS.

Evers' office announced Friday that he signed an order Thursday calling on state environmental and agricultural officials to set up a website on PFAS, collaborate with wastewater treatment plants to identify PFAS sources, consider PFAS when developing wildlife consumption advisories, develop regulatory PFAS standards and create a Department of Natural Resources PFAS council.

Evers' administration through the state Department of Health Services proposed a new PFAS enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion in June. The DNR is already working to implement it. The federal standard is 70 parts per trillion.

According to federal environmental officials, studies have shown PFAS can cause reproductive, developmental, liver and kidney problems in laboratory animals.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Evers' administration has proposed a new PFAS enforcement standard.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)