Evers issues order regarding unemployment benefits for those affected by COVID-19

A new emergency order issued Wednesday will waive work search requirements and modify the availability requirements for unemployment insurance for any worker impacted by COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers' office issued the order Wednesday, saying it goes into effect immediately, and will be in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In addition, Evers' office says the order waives the requirement that Unemployed Insurance claimants conduct at least four weekly work search actions during the emergency, which is retroactively effective to March 12, 2020.

Officials add the order also makes sure that claimants who are otherwise eligible but out of work due to COVID-19 are considered available for work, which means they're eligible for benefits.

Click here to read the order.