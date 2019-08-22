Evers calls GOP concerns over gun bills 'BS'

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Republican concerns over a pair of gun control bills he's pushing is "BS" and he's thinking about forcing lawmakers into a special session to take up the measures.

Evers said Thursday on WTMJ-AM that if Republicans "gavel in and gavel out" without debating the bills, they will pay the price during the next election.

Evers and Democratic supporters have pointed to a 2018 poll showing more than 80% of Wisconsin residents support universal background checks.

Evers unveiled such a proposal last week. He also supports a "red flag" law to take guns away from people a court determines to be a risk to themselves or others.

Republicans have raised Second Amendment concerns and indicated neither will be taken up by the Legislature.

