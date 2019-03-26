Evers budget would raise $2.8 million for state parks

Tuesday we learned more about Gov. Tony Evers' plans to bolster funding for Wisconsin state parks.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis of his budget plan, and it shows he wants to spend an additional $2.8 million from the Conservation Fund on parks over the next two years.

The bulk of that money would raise wages for seasonal park workers, with another sizable chunk paying for maintenance and adding electricity to more campsites.

Former Gov. Scott Walker eliminated state support for state parks in 2015, leaving parks funded through fees alone.