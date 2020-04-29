Evers administration orders state agencies to cut spending 5%

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has ordered state agencies to cut spending by 5% as revenue drops during the coronavirus pandemic.

WisPolitics.com obtained a letter that state Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan sent to state employees Tuesday evening informing them of the cut.

Brennan also said in the letter that a state hiring freeze will continue albeit with exemptions for positions related to responding to the pandemic and positions considered essential for maintaining state agency functions. Merit raises have been suspended and employee travel will be restricted to pandemic response, he added.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Evers told President Donald Trump in a recent letter that the state could lose as much as $2 billion over the next year, although the administration hasn’t conducted a revenue projection since the pandemic began.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a statement Wednesday saying he applauds the "fiscally prudent action."

"While we don't know the complete picture for the state's finances yet, we know it's not going to be good. This is a smart, proactive move by the administration. As we begin work to manage this impending fiscal crisis in Wisconsin, it's good to see that we're already on the same page."

Vos said he would recommend freezing the second year of the biennial budget which begins July 1.

