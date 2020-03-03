Event in Green Bay highlights pasture-based farming

Farmers in Northeast Wisconsin are always looking for ways to improve lagging water quality.

One practice is using cover crops for example, to manage soil erosion, and soil quality, but an event called ‘Don't Blame Those Cows’ sheds light on another way through pasture-based farming.

Farmers who are a part of the Slo-Farmers Co-op in Northeast Wisconsin believe pasture grazing is a good way to bring environmentally-sustainable food to people in our area.

“We always want people to know their farmer, go out to the farm, see how the animals are being raised, learn about the practices that are really helping to regenerate the land, keep the soil healthy,” said Rachel Baranczyk with Slo-Farmers Co-op.

The event this Thursday evening at the Farmory in Green Bay is free and hopes to showcase this method.

“Cows have just been getting a bad rap in the industry for adding to climate change, so with our form of agriculture, we are actually regenerating the soil, and reducing the speed of climate change and actually our practices are starting to reverse climate change,” said Tay Fatke, Associate Member of Slo-Farmers Co-op.

Fatke said the method of grazing eliminates having to raise corn for animals it reduces the need for tilling the soil and makes a big impact on water quality while limiting contaminants leeching into our waterways.

Slo-Farmers Co-op said it's just another option and all farmers need to stick together in this effort.

“I think it's important for our community to be aware that there are farmers, and there's a whole group of people that care so much about you and your family that they are practicing practices for mother nature, responsible practices for animals and bringing the most nutrient-rich foods,” said Baranczyk.

