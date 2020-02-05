Evacuation flights from Coronavirus hot zone in China arrive in United States

Planes transporting Americans from the Coronavirus hot zone in China have arrived in the United States.

(Source: Sam Roth)

Flights departed China Tuesday for Travis Air Force Base in California. The passengers were evacuated from Wuhan on State Department chartered evacuation flights.

The flights arrived at the base early Wednesday morning.

About 350 passengers were on the board the flights. WISN reports among those passengers are the Roth family of Neenah. The report states Daisy Roth and her daughters Abigail and Adalynn boarded an evacuation flight Tuesday.

Sam Roth is in Neenah waiting for his family to return home. He spoke with Action 2 News Monday.

Roth says his wife and daughters were in China to visit family before the outbreak of the virus.

"I'd really like to get them back and get them out of harm's way. At the same time it's a bittersweet feeling to know she's leaving behind all of her family and everybody who is there that loves her and who is still at risk and cannot be evacuated because of their citizenship," said Sam Roth.

All passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus has killed nearly 500 people in China as of this publication.

There have been 11 confirmed cases in the United States.

The United States has taken precautions by restricting travel into China and screening passengers at airports.

There aren’t any confirmed cases in Wisconsin, but health professionals are prepared. At Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, staff members get daily updates, with new screening guidelines.

“We put in screening tools so that when you come to Emergency Department, they are asking travel history,” said Anne Reeths, Infection Prevention Multi-site Director at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. “If you call and say you want to come in for a sick visit, they are asking those travel questions right away to know that information.”

Because influenza and the Coronavirus share similar symptoms (shortness of breath, fever, coughing), it’s important for health professionals to know what they are dealing with immediately.

