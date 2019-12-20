"Ethan's Law" Drafted After Young Boy's Tragic Death

As the case against three people charged in the death of 7-year old Ethan Hauschultz makes its way through Manitowoc County Circuit Court, a Wisconsin lawmaker introduces a bill to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future.

Senator Andre Jacque says "Ethan's Law" would prevent the placement of a child into the care of a non-parent with a criminal record of violence or abuse.

The young boy's tragic death shed light on a loophole Senator Jacque says needs to be fixed.

In 2016, after allegations of neglect by his mother, Ethan Hauschultz was placed in the care of his great uncle Timothy Hauschultz and his wife Tina just outside Manitowoc.

"He was placed with somebody who should not of been entrusted with his care, I mean there were red flags all over the place," says Senator Jacque.

In April 2018, Ethan died after court records say he was beaten by the Hauschultz's then-14 year old son Damian, and forced to carry a piece of wood outside for two hours as punishment for talking back to a teacher, at the direction of Timothy Hauschultz.

"In Ethan's case, it's just, it's just beyond horrific," says Jacque, who represent the 1st Senate District.

After learning Timothy Hauschultz had a lengthy criminal record of violence and abuse when Ethan was placed in his home, Senator Jacque decided something had to be done.

"We need to put those safeguards, those guardrails in place," says Jacque.

So, Jacque drafted Ethan's Law.

"It basically precludes placement with a non-parent who has a history of child abuse and these violent offenses, it basically says you can't just say well gee, we only have so many options, let's just stick him with a family member that we have a concern with but maybe it will work out because we feel like we're under pressure to make a placement," says Jacque.

Jacque calls his proposed legislation a common-sense bill, with support from child advocates.

"The people who are in charge of placements at the county level I think are very accepting of putting this restriction in place because it's going to make it very clear as opposed to leaving a gray area where they have to justify one way or the other why they did or didn't what could be a very at-risk placement," says Jacque.

Jacque will introduce "Ethan's Law" in the legislature next month with the hope it becomes law in 2020.