Escaping to the Great Outdoors

If all the coronavirus restrictions and closures have you feeling cooped up, it is certainly understandable.

That's why state and county public lands, parks and trails could be the perfect escape.

With so many things you normally do outside your home now off the table, the great outdoors continues to roll out the welcome mat.

"There's documentation that connecting with nature helps people's overall well-being and resiliency, and so we have to remember we're blessed in Wisconsin with a lot of opportunities to do that," says DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl.

"The parks and the outdoors are a great avenue for families to embrace and take advantage of and to be honest, over the last week we're seeing a lot of people do just that," adds Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese.

Kriese says all county parks and trails are open, and being used more than often.

"We just ask that when people are out they be COVID smart and adhere to those CDC guidelines of social distancing, plan your adventures in advance, realizing that bathrooms and other buildings will likely be closed," says Kriese.

At the state level, all facilities at state parks are closed as well, but the parks, trails and public lands are open.

Pritzl says whether it's the upcoming turkey hunting season, in which tags are still available, or walleye and trout fishing on Lake Michigan tributaries, or the waterfowl migration going on right now, there's no shortage of outdoor recreational opportunities.

"Great concentrations of migrating swans, and geese and ducks, and place that you could go and really never get out of your car, with good roadside watching in Outagamie County along the Wolf River flood plain area, Collins Marsh in Manitowoc County, the Killsnake Marsh in Calumet County is a great place to go," says Pritzl.

And if you go, just remember, you may not be alone.

"Just be aware that there are other people with that same plan in mind, and so in doing so mindfully and respectful of our health guidance is important," says Pritzl.