Escaped inmate recaptured in Oshkosh

An inmate who escaped from Department of Corrections custody is back behind bars after gaining himself less than an hour of freedom in Oshkosh on Thursday.

Oshkosh police say Martin Fitzgerald, 55, was at Mercy Hospital at about 4 p.m. when he assaulted a correctional officer and escaped.

About 40 minutes later, while officers and a Winnebago County Sheriff's K-9 were trying to track down Fitzgerald, officers were alerted that a man tried to steal a car on the 2100-block of W. 9th Ave., about a mile from the hospital.

A few minutes later, Fitzgerald was back in custody.

Online court records show Fitzgerald pleaded guilty in 2008 to first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury, and armed robbery with threat of force in Milwaukee County. He was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in prison.

The distance from the hospital to the 2100-block of W. 9th St. is a 20-minute walk, according to Google Maps, but Fitzgerald was at-large for about 40 minutes.

Anyone who has information to help Oshkosh police with the investigation can call (920) 236-5700.