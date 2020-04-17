Escaped convicts captured at Rockford shelter

The two inmates who escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution on Thursday have been captured in Rockford, Illinois.

The Rockford Police Department confirmed their capture Friday on Twitter, saying they had been spotted at Miss Carly's shelter.

Earlier Friday morning, the woman who runs the Miss Carly’s in the city posted onto its Facebook page that the two men showed up there wearing prison-issue sweats and thermal shirts.

She said she recognized them as the fleeing fugitives, Thomas Deering and James Newman, and contacted authorities. According to her, members of the Rockford Police Department arrived within minutes and “handled the situation.”

Rockford Police added that more information about their arrest will be released later.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

