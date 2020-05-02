Enjoying the weather while maintaining social distancing

"It's been a long week," Kathy Wucherer said. "Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the rain and the cloudy weather, we couldn't wait to get out and enjoy the sunshine. We just feel better being outside."

Like Wucherer many people in Northeast Wisconsin enjoyed the nice weather and a chance to be outside.

"It's nice especially by the water to see this many people," Emily Corrigan said. "You know at home we don't really see all these people."

There was a crowded parking lot at Voyageur Park, where people were using the trails to walk, ride bikes and practice social distancing while hanging with friends.

"We haven't seen many family and friends, Wucherer said. "So you run into people in the community and even though you're a safe distance away it just puts a smile on your face."

"It's so nice to even see people six feet away," Baileu Venden said. "Just to be able to have a little social interaction."

Bailey Venden said during this time of the year.

She's normally swimming laps with her teammates at the YMCA , but that was all cancelled due to COVID-19.

People said the large crowd of folks enjoying the sun was no surprise.

"I think everybody just couldn't wait to get out and enjoy the weather," Wucherer said. "Especially after a long winter and these last couple of days."

