Encouraging blood donations on World Blood Donor Day

Friday, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day this year.

The World Health Organization established this day fifteen years ago to raise awareness of the universal need for donations and to thank people who have given blood.

This year, the theme is "safe blood for all."

The Red Cross says there's typically a steep decline in blood donations during the summer, when vacations and school breaks keep people busy.

The Red Cross needs more than 13,000 donations each day to maintain its supply across the US.

