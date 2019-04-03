Emergency officials want you to have plenty of weather resources

Next week is Wisconsin's Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week, and officials in Outagamie County want all of us to be prepared.

They say it's important people have ways to get weather information and not rely on one method alone to stay ahead of and informed about severe weather.

"Our average in Wisconsin is 23 tornadoes. Last year we had 33, and we've had as many as 62 in one year here in Wisconsin," meteorologist Jeff Last with the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Available resources include the NOAA weather radio, smartphone apps like FEMA or WBAY's "On the Go" news or weather, and tuning in to local broadcasts, including Action 2 News and our local weather channel, StormCenter 2 24/7