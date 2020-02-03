Emergency officials get ahead of spring flooding with prep plan for residents

As flooding appears inevitable in Brown County and Green Bay this spring, government leaders are urging the public to be prepared.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach held a news conference Monday on flooding preparedness.

Streckenbach says it is not a matter of if flooding will happen, but a matter of when it will happen.

Sheriff Todd Delain, Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief David Litton, Brown County Public Works Director Paul Fontecchio, and Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree also presented information on safeguards.

Here are some of the flood prep tips everyone should know:

--Research where you live (is it a floodplain?)

--Invest in flood insurance

--Have a sump pump/battery backup

--Move important items/valuables to higher ground

--Get a flood kit

--Plan for your pets

--Take care of your neighbors

The county has a website dedicated to non-emergency flooding information and resources. CLICK HERE for the information.

"We understand that there's no place for the water to go, and as a result, we're going to have flooding in areas we've never seen before," says Sheriff Delain. "So what does that mean? It means we need everybody to take action now, and be prepared."

Action 2 News reported last month how emergency management officials and first responders spent several months preparing for this news conference and flooding preps.

Water levels on the bay of Green Bay reached record levels in 2019.

In Howard, roughly 100 homes near Duck Creek are in the floodplain, and the forecasts from federal agencies like the Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service all point to more serious problems this year.