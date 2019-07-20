Emergency Operations Center open for those without power

An emergency operations center has been opened after storms have left many widespread areas without power.

We Energies expects some outages to last for several days. Approximately 73,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers have had power restored since Friday evening.

Due to debris, authorities are asking the community to stay off of the roads unless necessary. Power outages have caused traffic signals at intersections to be out. This will make traffic difficult to see in the dark. “STOP” signs have been placed as needed.

Officials are reminded citizens to be cautious of downed wires and contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report any that may be missed.

It is also important to contain your perishable foods by keeping your refrigerator doors closed as long as possible. Generators should be operated outdoors and should be placed as far away from buildings as possible. Remember to try to use a flashlight over candles.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Sunday to provide battery charging stations, cooling facilities and refreshments. This is located at 3030 Goodland Drive in Appleton.

The Glendale Avenue yard waste site will be open extended hours this week for residents to drop off storm debris.

Damage estimates are not available at this time.