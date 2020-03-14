Emergency Operations Center activated in Brown Co.

As a precaution, the Brown County Emergency Operations Center has been activated after a request was made by the county's Public Health Department.

Officials announced the decision Saturday afternoon, saying it was a step taken in anticipation of COVID-19 in the area.

Authorities say the center was activated at Level four, which is the lowest level, as a way to help coordinate local efforts, and also request state and federal resources for local responders through Public Health.

At this time, county officials say there is no evidence of community spread in Wisconsin, or confirmed cases in Brown County.

Community members are being asked to keep yourself and others safe and healthy by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes and also staying home when you're sick.