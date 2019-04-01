Emergency Management helps kids prepare an emergency plan

Young students in Freedom got a step up in being prepared if a disaster or emergency strikes.

Wisconsin Emergency Management taught them about its program "Student Tools for Emergency Preparation," or STEP.

Fourth-graders at Freedom Elementary learned how to develop an emergency plan with their families, which includes building an emergency kit with supplies.

Officials showed off examples so students could take home ideas.

"The intent is, after the program is done with, they would now go home, sit down with their parents, talk about what they learned today in school and then start developing that emergency kit at home," Steve Fenske, Wisconsin Emergency Management, said.

This year, STEP is supported by a $7,000 contribution from AT&T and another $7,000 given by the Wisconsin Wireless Association.