Email to employees: Miller to resume operations at brewery Monday, increase security

Brewery operations will resume Monday night at Miller, less than a week after a gunman shot and killed five co-workers, according to an email sent to employees Saturday. The offices will also reopen Monday.

Our sister station in Milwaukee obtained the email sent to employees:

"We know everyone is grieving and coping with Wednesday’s events in their own way. And we’re all in different stages of the process. While many people are still struggling and aren’t yet ready to come back to work, others want to return to the office and a sense of normalcy. And the reality is some people are unsure what to feel right now. Please know that no matter how you are feeling, it’s okay and we support you.

We want you to know we will be opening the office on Monday, and we're planning to start up the brewery beginning on Monday evening. We recognize not everyone will feel ready to come back, and that’s absolutely fine. We want to help in any way we can and understand some people may need additional time.

We also know many of you are wondering what to expect upon your return to the office, and that safety and security are rightfully on your mind. I can tell you that your well-being is our number one priority. As you may be aware, when there are threats or security concerns, it is our standard practice to increase security beyond the levels we activate every day. While there is no current threat, we will elevate security by taking the following measures out of an abundance of caution and to ensure you feel safe, comfortable and supported when you return.

· For the time being, we are implementing bag checks across all of our U.S. brewery and corporate campuses. We will be as quick and efficient as possible to minimize any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

· We will have armed officers in the lobbies of building 66, 66A and building 35, as well as patrolling State Street and 41st Street.

· We will also be increasing unarmed security throughout the campus.

· It's also possible that you may see patrol cars around campus.

We know that seeing police may feel unsettling after all you’ve been through, but I assure you they are here to help us and to support us.

I would also like to invite you to come to the First Choice Learning Center (Building 66/2nd floor) on Monday morning just to be with your teammates and some of our leaders. We will have coffee and doughnuts starting at 9 a.m. And while this is intended to be an informal gathering for us all to be with each other as we come back to work, Gavin will say a few words as soon as he returns from addressing the Milwaukee Brewery team. We will also have additional on-site EAP support – I have included specific details below this email. I hope you will join us even if you aren’t yet ready to return to work.

This is an incredibly stressful time for everyone, and I appreciate all of the care and concern you’re showing for one another. Please let me know if there’s anything you need or if there’s anything I can do to help you."

Dave