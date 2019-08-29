Elementary school bathrooms convey inspirational messages

Students asked for it and over the summer teachers in one Appleton elementary school came through, adding some color and inspiration to the kids' bathrooms.

When students return to Huntley Elementary School in Appleton next week, they'll notice something a little different in their school bathrooms. The changes came after the students requested them.

According to Kendra Vandertie, principal at Huntley, "Our school counselor had done a student perception survey and the kids came back with what they liked about school and what they thought they needed to have spruced up and interestingly enough, they thought our bathrooms need some sprucing up so we did this because this is what the students wanted."

Inspired by the kid's request, a group of teachers, put in the time and effort to add inspirational messages to the bathroom stall doors in eight of the school's bathrooms.

"Bathrooms are kind of boring, so I don't blame them for wanting us to make them more inviting and cool," says Kyler Meredith, a fourth grade teacher.

The positive potties have messages like "Be the Reason Someone Smiles Today" -- "Don't Forget to be Awesome" -- and "Have Courage to be Kind". The different and sometimes elaborate designs, not only add pop of color to the bland bathrooms, but they're meant to impact the student's attitudes.

"The kids, we want them to feel safe and happy and engaged in school and any setting they are and we want them to know that they're valued and we appreciate them and they're all worthwhile so we wanted to come up with some little inspirational sayings for them," adds Vandertie.

While the teachers who worked on these stalls are excited for their message, they're anxious to see their student's reactions, Kyler Meredith adds, "I'm excited for the students to see them. I hope that they feel good when they walk into the bathroom and just reminded how much they're loved each day."

Something that's hard, not to feel, when in the lively loo.

