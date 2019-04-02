Electrical issue sparks house fire in Kohler

Electrical failure is believed to have sparked a house fire in the Village of Kohler Tuesday.

At 11:50 a.m., crews were called to 631 School Street. There was a report of a fire in a bathroom.

Kohler Police and Sheboygan County deputies arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a bathroom wall. They used fire extinguishers in attempt to stop the fire from spreading.

Kohler Firefighters arrived on scene and attacked the fire, which had spread into surrounding walls.

Firefighters were able to rescue several family pets, according to Kohler Police and Fire officials.

"The initial investigation points to some form of electrical failure as the cause of the fire," reads a statement from officials.

There are no reports of injuries.

Several local departments responded to the scene.