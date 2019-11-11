Eight years in the making, veterans monument shines in Oconto Falls

After eight years of planning and fundraising, a new monument that honors our veterans has been unveiled in Oconto Falls.

Names on the Oconto Falls Veterans Monument. (WBAY Photo)

The Oconto Falls Veterans Monument is located on the hillside overlooking Woodlawn Cemetery. A dedication ceremony was held Nov. 9--just in time for Veterans Day.

Project manager Bob Maloney joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the importance of this monument. Watch the videos in the story to learn all about it.

"Mission accomplished. The community of Oconto Falls and surrounding area really kicked in and supported us. We were allowed to raise the bar here and build a much larger and more beautiful monument," says Maloney.

The monument is not just for veterans in the Oconto Falls area. Bricks can be purchased with the names of veterans from across the country.

Email Project Manager Bob Maloney for more information.