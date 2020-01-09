Effort underway to equip every Outagamie County squad with AED

An initiative is underway to put automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in every Outagamie County Sheriff's Office squad. The family of a man who went into cardiac arrest and was saved by an AED is leading the effort.

A mobile AED kit for squad cars (WBAY photo)

Jeremy Trost, who went into sudden cardiac arrest at home back in August, is alive today because of his partner, Josh Koleske.

According to Koleske, "I called 911. Ashley answered the phone."

Ashley Bergman is the 911 dispatcher who calmly walked Koleske through CPR during that call.

It took nearly 10 minutes for the first Outagamie County deputies to arrive, and they could only continue CPR, having to wait for Ellington first responders to arrive with an AED.

"When the AED arrived," says Koleske, "it was assessing whether his heart was pumping, what it was doing and then it did advise a shock."

The team effort and the AED proved to be invaluable, saving Trost's life. It also brought attention to the fact that the county sheriff's office only has 14 AEDs for its more than four dozen squad cars.

"Finding out about this, the first arriving officers arriving on scene not having AEDs, I know how important AEDs are," says Emie Phillips.

Phillips is Koleske's cousin. She decided to start an initiative to put an AED in every squad.

The effort received a boost from the Gold Cross Ambulance HeartStart Foundation, which donated two AEDs to the department.

"You're five times more likely with the use of CPR and an AED to have a successful result, so that's much more than just CPR itself so it has a huge impact," says sheriff's Lt. Ryan Carpenter.

The hope is to have half of the squads equipped with AEDs by the end of this year.