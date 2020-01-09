Edd Byrnes, who played “Kookie” in “77 Sunset Strip,” dies

Edd Byrnes, who played Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip” and appeared in the 1978 movie “Grease,” has died at 87. (Source: SMP/MediaPunch/IPx)
Updated: Thu 9:40 PM, Jan 09, 2020

(AP) - Edd Byrnes, who played Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s hair-combing obsession and appeared in the 1978 movie “Grease,” has died at 87.

His son, Logan Byrnes, says Byrnes died Wednesday in Santa Monica, California. Born to a poor New York City family,

Byrnes came to Los Angeles in 1955 and a few years later hit fame as Kookie, a hip parking attendant who helped LA private detectives solve cases.

His teen idol fame also led to a hit record called “Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)."

