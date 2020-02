WisDOT says a crash is expected to cause a temporary closure on Highway 10 at the Calumet and Manitowoc County line for about two hours.

Officials say the crash, which happened at 6:46 p.m. on Friday, is causing both the west and the east bound lanes of Highway 10 to close.

The section of Highway 10 involved is at Long Lake Road.

WBAY has yet to learn the cause of the crash, as well as the extent of any injuries.

Check back for updates.