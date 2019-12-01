UPDATE: East River flooding causes road closures and the option to evacuate

Around 5 p.m., the Green Bay Police Department put out a warning to the public on Facebook about flooding concerns.

The rising water levels are due to the quickly melting snow along the East Lakeside. Roads are being shut down because of the high water.

Police and Fire Rescue evacuated residents of East Shore Drive and Lakeside Place.

Green Bay Metro Fire Battalion Chief tells Action Two News that only about nine people chose to evacuate. Most people are choosing to stay in their homes.

He says he is not necessarily concerned for their safety, but warns residents they may be stuck for a while.

If you live near the East River, please monitor the water levels and take necessary precautions.