East River neighbors selling homes, leaving flooded area

With water levels remaining high along the East River in the Green Bay area, the threat of flooding is still very real for homeowners in that area.

A homeowner we talked with Tuesday says every time there's rain in the forecast, she prepares to pack up her stuff and move it to the attic, just in case.

Linda Janus lives on Cass Street, right along the river. She tells us the massive flooding back in March left 24 inches of water in her house.

"We were lucky to get all the cars out this year because we knew what had happened. There wasn't a whole lot of people, except two of us, that have been in the neighborhood this long," Janus said.

And she says she's committed to remaining in this neighborhood, no matter what. She says she will never leave her house along the East River. She's lived there with her husband for 48 years and doesn't plan to go anywhere.

But she has seen neighbors cutting their losses and moving out of the area, especially renters.

Even city alderman Bill Galvin has seen For Sale signs going up around his district, which includes this area of the East River. He says one woman who was flooded three times and had insurance recently left because of the financial burden.

"It's frustration because they care, they care about their homes. They've put sweat and blood into these things. They've raised families here," Galvin said. "It would behoove the city to act in a forthright manner to get answers for them, so they know, should I sell or should I say, can I solve this problem, is it solvable, or should we be looking at some other answers or solutions."

