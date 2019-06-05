De Pere bowling alley and bar in jeopardy of losing liquor license

A new De Pere bowling alley and bar is in jeopardy of losing its liquor license.

The De Pere City Council unanimously voted to not renew the license for the Fox and Moo McLanes Bowling Alley at its meeting on Tuesday.

The establishment under the current owner has been open for about six months.

De Pere Police Chief Derek Beiderwieden recommended the non-renewal after an incident at the bar led to shots fired in an adjacent parking lot Memorial Day weekend.

In a memo to the council, Chief Beiderwieden says offers responded to a parking lot adjacent to the Fox and Moo for shots fired at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

During the course of the investigation, police say five of the people involved in the incident were under 21 years old and had consumed or were consuming alcohol at the bar.

One person was arrested for firing one round from a handgun outside the bar.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Police tell Action 2 News there have been a total of six calls to service to 132 S. Broadway since January 1, 2019. However, at least two were unrelated to the bar.

Action 2 News reached out to business owner, but declined to comment at this time.

The owner can appeal the non-renewal which would lead to an evidentiary hearing.

The council would then decide whether to go through with the non-renewal.

